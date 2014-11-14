Thule sets IPO price range valuing firm at up to 7.4 bln SEK

STOCKHOLM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Private equity owned Thule Group, a maker of car roof storage boxes, said late on Thursday its stock would be offered at a price between 64 and 74 Swedish crowns per share in its initial public offering in Stockholm.

The range gives the firm an equity value of up to 7.4 billion crowns ($994 million), Thule said in a statement.

It said owner Nordic Capital would sell 26.1 percent of shares, an amount that could increase to 30 percent if an over-allotment option is exercised in full.

Thule, which announced its listing plans last week, said it expected the share to start trading on Nov. 26. (1 US dollar = 7.4461 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)