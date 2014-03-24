Swiss bank Thurgauer sets price range for IPO

ZURICH, March 24 (Reuters) - Swiss regional bank Thurgauer Kantonalbank has set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at 64-74 Swiss francs per share and expects to list on the SIX Swiss Exchange on April 7, the bank said on Monday.

Thurgauer will issue as many as 2.175 million new participation certificates without voting rights with an overallotment option of 325,000 shares, it said in a statement.

The expected offer price values the listed share capital at 160-185 million Swiss francs ($181-209 million) if the overallotment option is fully exercised. The offer period runs from March 24 to April 4, the bank said.

The proceeds of the placement will go to the canton of Thurgau, which will continue to control the bank after the IPO.

Zuercher Kantonalbank is the lead manager. ($1 = 0.8838 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by David Goodman)