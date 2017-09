ISTANBUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines is in early stage talks with Malaysia Airlines over leasing aircraft, the flag carrier’s board chairman Hamdi Topcu told reporters on Wednesday.

Topcu also said the carrier was in the final stages of a planned bond issue to diversify its aircraft financing sources, and the issue is expected to be completed in first half of 2015. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)