FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Thyrocare files draft IPO papers
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 31, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

India's Thyrocare files draft IPO papers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Indian diagnostic company Thyrocare Technologies Ltd IPO-THYO.NS said on Thursday it had filed draft red herring prospectus with the country’s market regulator for an initial public offering (IPO) of 10.7 million shares.

Thyrocare said it plans to list on both the BSE and NSE exchanges. JM Financial, Edelweiss Financial, ICICI Securities are lead managers for the issue.

Reuters reported in February Thyrocare was planning to raise $85 million to $100 million through a stock market listing, citing two sources familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.