POSCO not serious about buying Thyssen assets -source

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - POSCO, the world’s fourth-biggest steelmaker, is not seriously considering buying ThyssenKrupp’s steel mills in Brazil and the United States, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

South Korea’s POSCO submitted a first-round bid, but it simply wanted to look at the assets, the source with knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity because of the confidential nature of the deal.

Global steel companies including POSCO and ArcelorMittal have made first-round bids for ThyssenKrupp’s steel mills in Brazil and the United States, a person close to the process said earlier this month.