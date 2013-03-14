FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Telekom- chairman not affected by new Thyssen role
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 14, 2013 / 1:03 PM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Telekom- chairman not affected by new Thyssen role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - Ulrich Lehner’s appointment as chairman of ThyssenKrupp will not impact his position at Deutsche Telekom’s supervisory board, the telecom operator said on Thursday.

“Mr. Lehner has said that his appointment as chairman of ThyssenKrupp’s supervisory board will have no implications for his tasks in Deutsche Telekom’s supervisory board,” a spokesman said.

Lehner is also chairman of Deutsche Telekom’s supervisory board.

ThyssenKrupp said late on Wednesday it had named the former Henkel chief executive as the new chairman of its supervisory board, replacing Gerhard Cromme, who unexpectedly announced his resignation last week.

Thyssen said on Wednesday that Lehner would resign from some of his previously held mandates to concentrate on his new tasks. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.