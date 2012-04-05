FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-ThyssenKrupp wins 400 mln euro Algeria deal-report
#Basic Materials
April 5, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 6 years ago

REFILE-ThyssenKrupp wins 400 mln euro Algeria deal-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline)

ALGIERS, April 5 (Reuters) - Germany’s ThyssenKrupp has concluded a deal worth 400 million euros ($524.70 million) with Algeria to provide the North African country’s navy with two Meko A200 frigates, an Algerian newspaper reported.

The Arabic-language El Khabar newspaper, citing informed sources, said the Algerian defence ministry had sent the firm confirmation of the purchase of the two frigates, for delivery this year.

It said ThyssenKrupp’s marine division will also equip the two frigates with helicopters as part of the contract.

The deal was a result of year-long negotiations with the Algerian defense ministry, which has been seeking to diversify suppliers as part of plans to modernise its navy.

ThyssenKrupp declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7623 euros) (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Erica Billingham)

