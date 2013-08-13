ThyssenKrupp's weakening finances not hitting orders - CEO

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s ThyssenKrupp has so far not seen any of its customers withhold orders due to concern over the steelmaker’s weakening finances, its chief executive said.

Heinrich Hiesinger told analysts during a conference call on Tuesday that ThyssenKrupp’s balance sheet metrics were sounding the alarm in some customers’ risk systems but said management was able to allay their concerns by explaining ThyssenKrupp’s strategy.

“There is no impact at all on the order intake side,” he said after ThyssenKrupp published quarterly financial results. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)