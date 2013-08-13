FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ThyssenKrupp's weakening finances not hitting orders - CEO
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 13, 2013 / 5:47 PM / 4 years ago

ThyssenKrupp's weakening finances not hitting orders - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s ThyssenKrupp has so far not seen any of its customers withhold orders due to concern over the steelmaker’s weakening finances, its chief executive said.

Heinrich Hiesinger told analysts during a conference call on Tuesday that ThyssenKrupp’s balance sheet metrics were sounding the alarm in some customers’ risk systems but said management was able to allay their concerns by explaining ThyssenKrupp’s strategy.

“There is no impact at all on the order intake side,” he said after ThyssenKrupp published quarterly financial results. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.