ThyssenKrupp finances weaken as Steel Americas talks drag on
#Credit Markets
August 13, 2013 / 3:57 PM / in 4 years

ThyssenKrupp finances weaken as Steel Americas talks drag on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s ThyssenKrupp saw its finances deteriorate further in its financial third quarter as continuing losses in Steel Americas and weak steel prices led to a quarterly loss.

Its equity capital shrank to only 8 percent of its assets at the end of June, from 9.5 percent at the end of March, ThyssenKrupp said on Tuesday as it reported an unexpected 238 million euro ($315.03 million) quarterly net loss.

Liquidity in form of cash and undrawn credit lines eased to 7.2 billion euros ($9.5 billion) from 8 billion.

$1 = 0.7555 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach

