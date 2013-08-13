ThyssenKrupp finances weaken as Steel Americas talks drag on

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s ThyssenKrupp saw its finances deteriorate further in its financial third quarter as continuing losses in Steel Americas and weak steel prices led to a quarterly loss.

Its equity capital shrank to only 8 percent of its assets at the end of June, from 9.5 percent at the end of March, ThyssenKrupp said on Tuesday as it reported an unexpected 238 million euro ($315.03 million) quarterly net loss.

Liquidity in form of cash and undrawn credit lines eased to 7.2 billion euros ($9.5 billion) from 8 billion.