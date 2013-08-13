ThyssenKrupp still aims for sale of both Steel Americas plants

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is still aiming to sell both plants comprising its loss-making Steel Americas business, its finance chief said.

“We always said we’re aiming for a solution for both plants. We’re working on it,” Guido Kerkhoff told analysts during a conference call after ThyssenKrupp published third-quarter results on Tuesday.

Two people familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters that ThyssenKrupp was considering selling only the U.S. plant, leaving it saddled with a loss-making mill in Brazil. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)