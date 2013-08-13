FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ThyssenKrupp still aims for sale of both Steel Americas plants
August 13, 2013 / 5:22 PM / 4 years ago

ThyssenKrupp still aims for sale of both Steel Americas plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is still aiming to sell both plants comprising its loss-making Steel Americas business, its finance chief said.

“We always said we’re aiming for a solution for both plants. We’re working on it,” Guido Kerkhoff told analysts during a conference call after ThyssenKrupp published third-quarter results on Tuesday.

Two people familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters that ThyssenKrupp was considering selling only the U.S. plant, leaving it saddled with a loss-making mill in Brazil. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
