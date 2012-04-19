FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
April 19, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

ThyssenKrupp denies will name first woman to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 19 (Reuters) - German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp has denied media reports it was about to name Gabriele Sons as its first female management board member.

“The speculation is totally without foundation,” ThyssenKrupp said on Thursday after German daily Financial Times Deutschland said Sons would take up a board position with responsibility for personnel.

ThyssenKrupp said Sons was a candidate to head up the personnel area of one of its divisions, but declined to say which one. (Reporting by Nikola Rotscheroth; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)

