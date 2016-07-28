Brazil prosecutors sue to block license for ThyssenKrupp mill

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - Regional prosecutors in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state filed a lawsuit on Thursday to block the granting of an operating license to Thyssenkrupp AG's CSA plant until a thorough environmental assessment is conducted.

In a statement, Rio de Janeiro state's prosecutor-general office said the mill, which is located in the city of Santa Cruz and has been operating since 2010, has agreed to adapt equipment and industrial processes in several times to address concerns over potential environmental damages. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)