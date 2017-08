RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Rio de Janeiro's state environmental authority has granted a definitive operating license to Thyssenkrupp's CSA steel mill, a note published in the state's official gazette said on Thursday.

The mill has already been running for six years during which time it regularly attracted criticism from environmentalists and prosecutors. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)