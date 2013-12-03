FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Books close in Thyssen cap hike, price guidance 17.15 eur/shr -source
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

Books close in Thyssen cap hike, price guidance 17.15 eur/shr -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Books in ThyssenKrupp’s capital increase have closed and investors who placed orders below 17.15 euros per share will miss out, a person familiar with the transaction said on Tuesday.

That price represents a discount of 2.8 percent compared with Monday’s closing price of 17.635 euros and will raise 883 million euros.

ThyssenKrupp, Germany’s largest steelmaker, said late on Monday it was issuing 51.5 million new shares in a capital increase to be carried out in an accelerated bookbuilding process. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.