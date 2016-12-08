ThyssenKrupp secrets stolen in 'massive' cyber attack this year

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Technical trade secrets were stolen from ThyssenKrupp AG in a cyber attack earlier this year, the steelmaker said on Thursday.

"ThyssenKrupp has become the target of a massive cyber attack," the German company said in a statement.

In attacks discovered in April and traced back to February, hackers stole project data from ThyssenKrupp's plant engineering division and from other areas yet to be determined, the company said.