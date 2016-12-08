FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
ThyssenKrupp secrets stolen in 'massive' cyber attack this year
#Market News
December 8, 2016 / 9:40 AM / 8 months ago

ThyssenKrupp secrets stolen in 'massive' cyber attack this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Technical trade secrets were stolen from ThyssenKrupp AG in a cyber attack earlier this year, the steelmaker said on Thursday.

"ThyssenKrupp has become the target of a massive cyber attack," the German company said in a statement.

In attacks discovered in April and traced back to February, hackers stole project data from ThyssenKrupp's plant engineering division and from other areas yet to be determined, the company said.

Reporting by Eric Auchard and Tom Kachenhoff; editing by Jason Neely

