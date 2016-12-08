BRIEF-Cenovus's 2017 capital spending to be between $1.2 bln-$1.4 bln
* Cenovus Energy Inc - Cenovus also intends to hold line on total per-barrel oil operating costs in 2017
FRANKFURT Dec 8 Technical trade secrets were stolen from ThyssenKrupp AG in a cyber attack earlier this year, the steelmaker said on Thursday.
"ThyssenKrupp has become the target of a massive cyber attack," the German company said in a statement.
In attacks discovered in April and traced back to February, hackers stole project data from ThyssenKrupp's plant engineering division and from other areas yet to be determined, the company said.
(Reporting by Eric Auchard and Tom Kachenhoff; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, Dec 8 Biometric technology firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) has slashed its revenue forecast for this year after overestimating demand for its touch sensors in smartphones, sending its share price down by over 10 percent.
ZURICH, Dec 8 Telekom Austria Group said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a controlling stake in Croatian communications and computing group Metronet Telekomunikacije, which last year generated revenues of around 28 million euros ($30.2 million).