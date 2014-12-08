FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ThyssenKrupp buys UK elevator service business
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 8, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 3 years ago

ThyssenKrupp buys UK elevator service business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp bought UK-based Lift & Engineering Services Ltd (LES) for an undisclosed sum as part of its strategy to grow its business with high-margin elevator maintenance.

LES specialises in the design and manufacture of all types of lift equipment and drive systems and provides comprehensive maintenance, repair, and emergency response services for any make of lift, escalator, or hoisting equipment, ThyssenKrupp said in a statement on Monday.

It added that the takeover of LES was its most significant acquisition in the United Kingdom since it bought Hammond & Champness in 1999. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.