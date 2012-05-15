FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ThyssenKrupp: Nobody wants all of Steel Americas
May 15, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

ThyssenKrupp: Nobody wants all of Steel Americas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp said it expects to sell its steel mills in Brazil and the United States separately rather than in a package deal, Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said.

“It will not be attractive for a buyer to buy it as an integrated setup to produce slabs in Brazil and sell in the United States,” Hiesinger said during a conference call on Tuesday.

Germany’s biggest steelmaker earlier said it will examine all strategic options including a partnership or a sale for the two mills, in which it has invested a total of 12 billion euros ($15.33 billion).

