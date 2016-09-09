FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

Thyssenkrupp's Atzpodien to lose job after submarine tender loss -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp manager Hans Christoph Atzpodien is expected to leave the management board of the group's Industrial Solutions unit after losing a $40 billion Australian submarine tender, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Atzpodien was formerly head of Industrial Solutions but was assigned last October to concentrate fully on the Australian submarine contract, in which Thyssenkrupp lost out to France's DCNS in April.

Peter Feldhaus, Thyssenkrupp's current head of strategy, is expected to take over from Atzpodien on the Industrial Solutions board with responsibility for naval unit Marine Systems, the sources said.

Thyssenkrupp and Atzpodien declined to comment. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Sabine Siebold; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
