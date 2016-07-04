FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Thyssenkrupp looking at further shakeup of Industrial Solutions
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 4, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Thyssenkrupp looking at further shakeup of Industrial Solutions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Examines viability of individual business setups

* No details on cost or job cuts

* Aims to complete review by autumn (Adds sales outlook, CEO comments)

ESSEN, Germany, July 4 (Reuters) - German industrial group Thyssenkrupp is considering a further shakeup of its Industrial Solutions unit, which it is restructuring in the face of weak demand for plant engineering from companies hit by low oil and raw-material prices.

Jens Michael Wegmann, the unit's chief executive, told reporters on Monday that Industrial Solutions - whose activities range from shipbuilding to mining technology to automotive engineering systems - aimed to increase sales from its services business to around a third from 13 percent now, but did not say by when. Its service business is more profitable than construction.

To that end, it will need to redistribute its Germany-focused workforce more evenly around the world, establishing three or four project management competence centres to be closer to customers around the world, Wegmann said, speaking at Thyssenkrupp's headquarters in Essen.

He said he could not yet detail what this would entail in terms of cost or job cuts but Thyssenkrupp is consulting with employee representatives and aims to complete the review by the autumn.

"Our culture is too much focused on acquiring big projects," Wegmann said. "The people who do that don't have the right mindset to win service contacts."

"German engineering is still a brand in the world but it's not enough on its own - you have to be close to the customer." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.