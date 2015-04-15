REFILE-ThyssenKrupp to sell VDM to Lindsay Goldberg - Handelsblatt

(Refiles to add source in headline)

FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s ThyssenKrupp has decided to sell its high-performance alloy unit VDM to private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg Vogel (LGV) for about 500 million euros ($530 million), German newspaper Handelsblatt reported.

Citing company sources, the daily paper said LGV beat out rival bidders Aperam and a consortium led by former steel executive Benedikt Niemeyer.

Both LGV, founded by former Thyssen executive Dieter Vogel and owned by New York-based Lindsay Goldberg, and ThyssenKrupp declined to comment on the report.