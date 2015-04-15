FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-ThyssenKrupp to sell VDM to Lindsay Goldberg - Handelsblatt
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 15, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-ThyssenKrupp to sell VDM to Lindsay Goldberg - Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add source in headline)

FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s ThyssenKrupp has decided to sell its high-performance alloy unit VDM to private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg Vogel (LGV) for about 500 million euros ($530 million), German newspaper Handelsblatt reported.

Citing company sources, the daily paper said LGV beat out rival bidders Aperam and a consortium led by former steel executive Benedikt Niemeyer.

Both LGV, founded by former Thyssen executive Dieter Vogel and owned by New York-based Lindsay Goldberg, and ThyssenKrupp declined to comment on the report.

$1 = 0.9437 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.