ThyssenKrupp sells VDM to buyout firm Lindsay Goldberg
April 17, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

ThyssenKrupp sells VDM to buyout firm Lindsay Goldberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp agreed to sell its loss-making alloys business VDM to private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg Vogel taking a 100 million euro ($108.13 million) write-down on the asset as a result.

The German steelmaker and industrial goods supplier said on Friday it would not disclose the transaction price but added that it would achieve a positive effect on net financial debt and pension obligations in the mid three-digit million euro range.

“The sale will also reduce the share of volatile materials businesses and thus support ThyssenKrupp on its strategic way forward to becoming a diversified industrial group,” it said. ($1 = 0.9248 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
