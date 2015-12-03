FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thyssenkrupp wins automotive orders worth 4.5 bln euros
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 3, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Thyssenkrupp wins automotive orders worth 4.5 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - German industrial group Thyssenkrupp said it had won orders for steering systems from carmakers in recent months that would add around 4.5 billion euros ($4.76 billion) to its revenue.

It said the orders, comprising development and serial delivery of electrically supported steering systems for several major model platforms, had come from German, European, Asian and American carmakers, without being more specific.

ThyssenKrupp makes more than 1.5 billion euros a year supplying components to Volkswagen, Europe’s biggest car manufacturer.

$1 = 0.9458 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
