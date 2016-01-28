FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thyssenkrupp guidance hinges on steel price recovery -CEO
January 28, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Thyssenkrupp guidance hinges on steel price recovery -CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp’s full-year guidance depends on a significant recovery in steel prices in the second half of the industrial group’s financial year, its chief executive told German daily Handelsblatt.

Europe’s steel sector is in crisis, with prices near their lowest since 2003 amid record imports of cheap steel from China.

“Our materials businesses cannot escape that,” Handelsblatt quoted Heinrich Hiesinger as saying ahead of Thyssenkrupp’s annual general meeting on Friday. “All efforts we make to save money catch up with us again quickly.”

Thyssenkrupp has forecast earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in a wide range of 1.6 billion euros to 1.9 billion euros ($1.7 billion to $2.1 billion) for the current financial year to the end of September, against 1.68 billion euros in 2014/15.

Analysts on average forecast EBIT of 1.69 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Thyssenkrupp has launched a five-year programme to improve the performance of its European steel business, which accounts for a fifth of its sales, saying the situation in steel markets had worsened considerably in recent months.

“We have a clear plan that is sustainable. But what improvement can be reached each year depends on the (market) environment,” Hiesinger said. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
