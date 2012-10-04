FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ThyssenKrupp delays 2012 results because of Inoxum review-paper
#Basic Materials
October 4, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

ThyssenKrupp delays 2012 results because of Inoxum review-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 4 (Reuters) - German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is delaying by nearly three weeks the publication of its 2012 financial results because it wants to wait for the EU competition review on its sale of stainless steel unit Inoxum, a Germany daily said.

ThyssenKrupp, the largest steel maker in Europe’s biggest steel producing country, will publish its annual results on Dec. 11, according to the company’s website. The previous date was Nov. 22.

Outokumpu said on Monday that instead of proposing a sale of its Swedish melting and coil operations, it was offering to sell a plant in Terni, Italy, to win regulatory approval of its acquisition of Inoxum.

The EU Commission, which had been expected to make a decision by Oct. 24 on the 2.7 billion euro ($3.51 billion)Inoxum deal, has extended its review through Nov. 16.

“Until then, no one knows what needs to be put in the books,” Financial Times Deutschland cited a company source as saying late on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach. Editing by Andre Grenon)

