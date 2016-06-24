German prosecutors search Thyssen offices in Atlas bribery probe

DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 24 (Reuters) - German prosecutors searched Thyssenkrupp offices in connection with an ongoing investigation of suspected bribery payments at joint venture Atlas Elektronic, Bremen public prosecutor Frank Passage said on Friday.

Confirming an earlier report by German daily Rheinische Post, he said that the prosecution had its sights on former Thyssenkrupp compliance chief Thomas Kremer, who has been on the management board of Deutsche Telekom since 2012.

Atlas Elektronik is a joint venture of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Airbus. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)