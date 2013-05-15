ThyssenKrupp could raise capital after Steel Americas sale

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp cannot not rule out a capital increase in the next six to nine months, its Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said.

He told analysts during a conference call on Wednesday that management would make a decision on the matter after the planned sale of its Steel Americas business.

ThyssenKrupp said earlier on Wednesday it took another writedown on the value its Steel Americas business, driving it to an unexpected quarterly loss but raising hopes it is closer to selling the troubled asset. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Maria Sheahan)