ThyssenKrupp CFO says European steel demand improving
February 14, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

ThyssenKrupp CFO says European steel demand improving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Demand for steel is picking up in southern and eastern Europe, especially from carmakers, but prices are still at a low level, ThyssenKrupp’s finance chief said.

“The volume development isn’t so bad in the European market, but there is still high pressure on prices. We are hoping prices will improve,” Guido Kerkhoff told journalists after the German industrial group published quarterly financial results on Friday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

