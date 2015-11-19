FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thyssenkrupp sees Q1 adjusted EBIT down slightly y/y
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 19, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Thyssenkrupp sees Q1 adjusted EBIT down slightly y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - German industrial group Thyssenkrupp expects its adjusted operating profit to be slightly lower this quarter than a year ago, it said on Thursday.

Thyssenkrupp said it expected a higher profit contribution from its elevators and materials services to be outweighed by lower prices at its steel businesses, with steel volumes in Europe also weak.

The company reiterated it would not be able to pay a solid dividend until it reached annual earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion). It expects adjusted EBIT of 1.6-1.9 billion euros for 2015/16.

$1 = 0.9353 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
