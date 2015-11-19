Thyssenkrupp says guidance allows for market decline

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - German industrial group Thyssenkrupp should reach the top of its profit guidance for the year ahead if market conditions do not deteriorate, its finance chief said.

“If conditions would be the same as this year, you can clearly be sure we would reach the high end of our guidance,” Guido Kerkhoff told analysts on a conference call on Thursday.

Thyssenkrupp earlier gave a forecast range of 1.6 to 1.9 billion euros ($1.7 to $2 billion) for next year’s adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), following a result of 1.68 billion euros for the year to end-September. ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)