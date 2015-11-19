FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thyssenkrupp says guidance allows for market decline
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 19, 2015 / 2:38 PM / 2 years ago

Thyssenkrupp says guidance allows for market decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - German industrial group Thyssenkrupp should reach the top of its profit guidance for the year ahead if market conditions do not deteriorate, its finance chief said.

“If conditions would be the same as this year, you can clearly be sure we would reach the high end of our guidance,” Guido Kerkhoff told analysts on a conference call on Thursday.

Thyssenkrupp earlier gave a forecast range of 1.6 to 1.9 billion euros ($1.7 to $2 billion) for next year’s adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), following a result of 1.68 billion euros for the year to end-September. ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.