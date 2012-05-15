ThyssenKrupp forecasts full-year earnings slump

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp, Germany’s biggest steelmaker, forecast a slump in full-year adjusted operating profit after costs at its mills in Brazil and weak demand from customers rattled by Europe’s debt crisis weighed on its earnings.

The company said on Tuesday it expected to post adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in a medium three-digit million euro range in the 12 months through end-September, down from 1.76 billion euros ($2.26 billion) last year.

In the fiscal second quarter, adjusted EBIT dropped to 134 million euros from 435 million a year earlier, ThyssenKrupp said.

Those figures exclude stainless steel business Inoxum, which ThyssenKrupp earlier this year agreed to sell to Finland’s Outokumpu.

ThyssenKrupp also said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell iron-casting unit Waupaca to New York-based KPS Capital Partners, while talks to sell its springs and stabilisers and its Tailored Blanks unit continued.