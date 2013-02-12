ThyssenKrupp Q1 adj EBIT down 38 pct on steel slump

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s ThyssenKrupp posted a 38 percent decline in adjusted operating profit for its fiscal first quarter on a slump in European steel prices and depressed demand for car parts.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came to 229 million euros ($306 million), Germany’s top steelmaker said in a statement on Tuesday, just above consensus of 220 million in a Reuters poll.

ThyssenKrupp said it was on track to reach its full-year target of posting flat sales of about 40 billion euros and adjusted EBIT of about 1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7474 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)