FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thyssenkrupp returns to positive free cash flow
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 19, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Thyssenkrupp returns to positive free cash flow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ESSEN, Germany, Nov 19 (Reuters) - German industrial group Thyssenkrupp returned to positive free cash flow for the first time in nine years in the 12 months to end-September, thanks to deeper-than-planned cost cuts.

But the steel-to-elevators group raised its dividend by less than expected and gave a cautious outlook on Thursday for the year ahead, saying growing economic uncertainty and high import pressure from Asia on materials markets caused it concern.

Thyssenkrupp reported free cash flow before divestments of 65 million euros ($69 million) versus negative 357 million in 2014/15. It said it would pay a dividend of 0.15 euros per share, meeting the lowest of analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.9390 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.