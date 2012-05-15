FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WRAPUP 1-German steelmakers give gloomy outlook
#Basic Materials
May 15, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

WRAPUP 1-German steelmakers give gloomy outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* ThyssenKrupp forecasts slump in FY adj operating profit

* ThyssenKrupp Q2 net loss 587 mln eur vs yr-earlier profit

* Salzgitter posts bigger than expected quarterly loss

* Salzgitter reiterates will be hard to keep earnings flat

* ThyssenKrupp seen 2.9 pct lower, Salzgitter down 1.4 pct (Wraps ThyssenKrupp, Salzgitter)

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s two biggest steelmakers, ThyssenKrupp and Salzgitter, gave a grim outlook for the rest of the year as the euro zone crisis crimps demand for factories and new equipment.

ThyssenKrupp forecast a slump in adjusted operating profit to a medium three-digit million euro range in the 12 months through end-September, down from 1.76 billion euros ($2.26 billion) last year.

Salzgitter said it still expects to post stable sales this year as well as a pretax profit, though it reiterated it would be difficult to match last year’s earnings figure.

Data showed on Monday that strong industrial production in Germany could not offset a slide in output at euro zone factories in March, signalling an oncoming recession may be worse than expected.

European officials have repeatedly said the slump will be mild, with a recovery in the second half of this year. But the strong economic data seen in January has unexpectedly faded and business surveys point to a deeper downturn, with the drag coming from a debt-laden south, epitomised by Greece, Spain and Italy.

ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, said earlier this month it sees steel consumption dropping 2 percent in Europe this year, though a surge in North American demand would lead to global steel consumption growing by between 4 and 4.5 percent.

Kloeckner & Co, Europe’s biggest independent steel trader, warned last week it would only reach its 2012 profit target if Europe’s economy improved in the second half of the year.

ThyssenKrupp posted a net loss of 587 million euros in its fiscal second quarter through the end of March, down from a year-earlier profit of 272 million, due to costs at its mills in Brazil and a slump in prices in Europe.

Salzgitter, Germany’s No.2 steelmaker, posted a slightly bigger than expected quarterly loss.

ThyssenKrupp’s stock has lost more than half of its value over the past 12 months, while Salzgitter shares have declined by about a third.

ThyssenKrupp trades at 9.8 times estimated 12-month forward earnings, at a premium to ArcelorMittal’s multiple of 6.6 but at a discount to Salzgitter’s 10.7.

$1 = 0.7789 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

