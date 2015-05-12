FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 12, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

ThyssenKrupp raises full-year profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - German industrial group ThyssenKrupp raised its full-year profit forecast thanks to better execution and stabilising economic conditions, it said on Tuesday.

The steel-to-elevators group said it now expected full year adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 1.6 billion to 1.7 billion euros ($1.8-1.9 billion), up from its previous forecast of at least 1.5 billion euros.

Adjusted EBIT in the quarter to end-March rose 32 percent to 405 million euros, beating the average estimate of 379 million euros in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.8953 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

