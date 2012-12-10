FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ThyssenKrupp posts 4.7 bln eur loss on writedown in Americas
December 10, 2012 / 7:50 PM / in 5 years

ThyssenKrupp posts 4.7 bln eur loss on writedown in Americas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s ThyssenKrupp AG posted an unexpectedly large annual loss as it wrote down the value of its steel mills in the United States and Brazil and said it would pay no dividend for its last fiscal year.

The loss jumped to 4.7 billion euros after minorities from 1.3 billion a year earlier, well above consensus of 985 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Thyssen, Germany’s top steelmaker, said it took a 3.6 billion euro impairment charge at its Steel Americas business, which is up for sale.

