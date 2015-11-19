FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thyssenkrupp modifies logo to signal transformation
November 19, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Thyssenkrupp modifies logo to signal transformation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ESSEN, Germany, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s ThyssenKrupp has given its logo a fresh appearance to reflect its transformation from a steelmaker to a diversified industrial group, it said on Thursday.

The new logo -- in electric blue versus its previous dark Prussian blue -- threads the arch symbol of Thyssen through the three-rings symbol of Krupp. The two steelmakers merged in 1999.

“We are a different company today,” said Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger. “The new brand appearance does not mean that we have reached the goal of our transformation. But it should give our change process a further push from inside and outside.”

ThyssenKrupp sold off large parts of its steelmaking operations between 2012 and 2014 and now makes about three-quarters of its revenues from capital goods like elevators, car parts and energy plant components.

It posted results on Thursday that underlined its transformation.

Hiesinger said Thyssenkrupp, which has made billions of euros of cost cuts in the past few years, would spend less than 10 million euros ($10.7 million) on the modified brand.

“There will be no lavish advertising campaign,” he said. ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
