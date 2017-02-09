FRANKFURT Feb 9 German industrial group
Thyssenkrupp is watching the new administration of
U.S. President Donald Trump carefully to decide whether to make
further investments in two automotive components plants in
Mexico, its chief executive said.
Thyssenkrupp produces components for the North American
automotive market in Mexico, part of the North American Free
Trade Area (NAFTA), but Trump has warned he may impose tariffs
on imports from Mexico to encourage companies to produce in the
United States instead.
"We are watching quite carefully what the result of the
Trump administration will be," Heinrich Hiesinger told analysts
on a conference call after the steel-to-elevators group
presented first-quarter results on Thursday.
Hiesinger said current investments in the Mexican plants
were fully covered by orders from carmakers but questions now
arose over future investments.
Thyssenkrupp announced investments of around 150 million
euros ($160 million) in a new industrial park in San Miguel de
Allende, Guanajuato last June and said Mexico played a central
role in the expansion of its auto components business.
($1 = 0.9362 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)