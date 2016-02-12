Thyssenkrupp sees signals for a bottom in steel prices

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German industrial group Thyssenkrupp sees indications that steel prices could be nearing a bottom, its chief financial officer said on Friday - something the company is depending on to meet its full-year targets.

Guido Kerkhoff said the current situation was not sustainable, with customer inventories low, materials demand stable to slightly higher, and positive price trends in the United States and China.

He reiterated that Thyssenkrupp would be keen to participate in a consolidation of the steel sector, although there were no specific developments to report. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)