Cevian says may further raise stake in ThyssenKrupp
September 25, 2013 / 7:02 AM / 4 years ago

Cevian says may further raise stake in ThyssenKrupp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Swedish activist shareholder Cevian may further increase its 5.2 percent holding in struggling ThyssenKrupp but does not plan to fully take over the German steelmaker, a spokeswoman for the investor said.

ThyssenKrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger, whose company recently breached its loan covenants and had to receive a waiver from creditors, said he welcomed Cevian as a new major shareholder.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Peter Dinkloh

