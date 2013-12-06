FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cevian says lifts ThyssenKrupp stake to 11 pct
December 6, 2013

Cevian says lifts ThyssenKrupp stake to 11 pct

FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Activist shareholder Cevian Capital said it had increased its stake in German steel and engineering group Thyssenkrupp to 10.96 percent as part of Thyssen’s recent cash call.

ThyssenKrupp this week raised 882 million euros ($1.2 billion) in a sale of new shares, to pursue a turnaround after it failed to sell a loss-making plant and was forced to take back two others.

Prior to the fundraising, Cevian had owned a stake of 6.1 percent. ($1 = 0.7323 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

