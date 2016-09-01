FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Thyssenkrupp management agrees to discuss restructuring with workers
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 1, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

Thyssenkrupp management agrees to discuss restructuring with workers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp managers have agreed to discuss potential restructuring measures including whether cost cuts, site closures and other measures are necessary at the industrial group's European steel business, a labour boss said.

"We have accomplished that we will get clarity now," Wilhelm Segerath, who represents the works council on Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board, told Reuters on Thursday.

A day after Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe's supervisory board met to debate the business's future, Segerath said management and the works council would set up a task force to resolve questions of consolidation and restructuring by the end of September.

"But we have to keep the antennas tuned. If there is no agreement then there will be further protests," he said.

Several thousand steel workers had marched on Thyssenkrupp's steel headquarters in Duisburg to voice their concern over management's plans for a merger of its European steel business with that of Tata Steel as well as possible site closures.

Thyssenkrupp labour leaders have said that any plan to close some plants could go ahead irrespective of whether there is a merger deal. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.