FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said the company was in talks with potential investors in Steel Americas and they should come up now with binding offers for the loss-making unit.

“Now it’s time they come back to us with a binding offer,” Hiesinger told analysts in a conference call on Friday after ThyssenKrupp released its third-quarter results. (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)