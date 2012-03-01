FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ThyssenKrupp to revamp company structure - paper
March 1, 2012 / 8:20 AM / in 6 years

ThyssenKrupp to revamp company structure - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger plans to abandon the group’s two-pillar structure of steel and technology to boost profits, German paper Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

Under the plan, the German industrial conglomerate would create regional divisions -- initially for the United States, Japan, India and Turkey -- that control ThyssenKrupp’s businesses on their turf, the paper said.

Hiesinger wants the management board to approve the planned revamp, which would cost more than 500 million euros ($668.9 million), in coming weeks, the paper said.

A spokesman for ThyssenKrupp said most of what Handelsblatt reported lacked any basis, adding it was also incorrect that the business areas as well as operating units would lose their independence. ($1 = 0.7476 euros)

Reporting By Peter Dinkloh, Maria Sheahan and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by David Holmes

