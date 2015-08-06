FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ThyssenKrupp probes suspected bribes at former marine venture - paper
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
August 6, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

ThyssenKrupp probes suspected bribes at former marine venture - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s ThyssenKrupp is investigating old cases of suspected bribery at its former submarine joint venture Marine Force International, business daily Handelsblatt reported.

The newspaper said it had seen thousands of pages of internal documents that cast doubt on the methods used to secure deals in Turkey, South Korea, Pakistan and Indonesia.

ThyssenKrupp declined to comment directly on the report but said a review of the venture’s activities by U.S. law firm Debevoise & Plimpton in 2010/11 found no evidence or grounds for suspicion of corruption.

It also said the law firm’s report at the time prompted it to review compliance rules at its marine business, adding it had given a clear signal by exiting the venture in 2011 that it wanted to make submarine sales transparent.

“ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems has made significant progress in terms of compliance in recent years to reflect the specific risks of this business area,” ThyssenKrupp said in an e-mailed statement.

ThyssenKrupp’s Marine Systems unit made sales of 1.48 billion euros ($1.61 billion) last year. It builds naval vessels, surface ships and submarines.

$1 = 0.9180 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.