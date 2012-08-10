FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ThyssenKrupp says close to selling Tailored Blanks
August 10, 2012 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

ThyssenKrupp says close to selling Tailored Blanks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp is on the brink of concluding a deal to sell its Tailored Blanks unit, Chief Financial Officer Guido Kerkhoff told analysts on Friday.

“On Tailored Blanks, we’re well advanced in our discussions. We hope it’s not too long” before ThyssenKrupp finally reaches on agreement on its sale, Kerkhoff said.

ThyssenKrupp Tailored Blanks, the market leader in laser-welded blanks for the automotive industry with about 41 percent market share, has annual sales of 700 million euros ($861.63 million)and 900 employees worldwide. ($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)

