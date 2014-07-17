FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ThyssenKrupp aims to cut around 550 jobs at Terni steel mill
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 17, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

ThyssenKrupp aims to cut around 550 jobs at Terni steel mill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 17 (Reuters) - German steel group ThyssenKrupp presented a restructuring plan on Thursday for stainless steel plant Acciai Speciali Terni that entailed cutting about 550 jobs and 100 million euros ($135 million) in annual costs.

The Italian plant has been posting losses for several years, which ThyssenKrupp has blamed on a difficult market environment as well as structural problems.

ThyssenKrupp had to take back Terni from Outokumpu earlier this year as the Finnish company struggled to refinance.

ThyssenKrupp said it wanted the plant to focus on cold-rolled products, which meant it would close one furnace by the end of its 2015/16 fiscal year.

About 20 percent of Terni’s workforce would be cut under the plan, which ThyssenKrupp has to negotiate with unions and the Italian government.

Italy’s industrial capacity has been severely reduced during the financial crisis, and the government is keen to ensure that it does not lose another major manufacturer.

The cost-cutting programme, which aims to return Terni to sustainable profitability, is to run for about five years, a person familiar with the negotiations said.

Terni, which employs about 2,600 staff, posted sales of 1.9 billion euros in 2013.

$1 = 0.7393 Euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Jane Baird

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.