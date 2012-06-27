FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Thyssen hires banks to weigh Americas unit options
June 27, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Thyssen hires banks to weigh Americas unit options

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* ThyssenKrupp appoints Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley

* Options are sale, joint venture

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp, Germany’s biggest steelmaker, said on Wednesday it hired Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to examine strategic options for its loss-making steel plants in North America.

“This may involve a partnership or sale to a best owner whose strategy can better utilize the outstanding quality and fundamental competitiveness of the plants,” ThyssenKrupp said on Wednesday.

ThyssenKrupp announced its intention to put on the block its 73-percent stake in CSA, the Brazilian slab-making unit in which local miner Vale owns the remaining shares, and its brand-new U.S. flat-rolled carbon steel mill in Alabama in mid-May after years of struggling with delays and cost overruns.

ThyssenKrupp has invested a total of 12 billion euros ($15 billion) in two mills in Brazil and North America, and said their book value stood at 7 billion euros.

ThyssenKrupp, which also makes ships, automotive components and elevators, wants to dispose its assets in North America amidst dismal market conditions combined with despair about the euro-zone’s mounting debt crisis.

