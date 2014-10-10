UPDATE 1-ThyssenKrupp's North America chief steps down

* Gessner steps down as North America CEO

* Bass to take over on Jan. 1

* Shares down 4.2 pct (Adds details, background, shares)

FRANKFURT, Oct 10 (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp said Torsten Gessner stepped down as chief executive of its North America business on Friday and would be replaced by Patrick Bass of its Elevator unit.

Bass, currently in charge of research and development at ThyssenKrupp Elevator in Germany, will take over as CEO North America on Jan. 1, 2015, the company said, with North America General Counsel Kevin Backus taking over in the interim.

Thyssen did not say why the management change was taking place and did not immediately return a call for comment.

ThyssenKrupp tried for more than a year and a half to sell its loss-making Steel Americas unit before settling for a sale of its U.S. plant last year.

North America is the most important foreign market for German industrial group ThyssenKrupp, even after the plant sale. The region made revenues of 8.3 billion euros ($10.52 billion) in fiscal year 2012/13, a fifth of the group’s total.

Shares in ThyssenKrupp extended losses to trade down 4.2 percent at 18.15 euros by 1002 GMT. (1 US dollar = 0.7893 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)