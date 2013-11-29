FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ThyssenKrupp announces capital increase after U.S. deal
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2013 / 11:12 PM / 4 years ago

ThyssenKrupp announces capital increase after U.S. deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - ThyssenKrupp announced plans to increase its capital by as much as 10 percent after striking a deal to sell its U.S. steel plant to ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal for $1.55 billion.

It also announced late on Friday plans to take back steel plant Terni and the VDM high-performance alloy unit from Outokumpu and sell its 29.9 percent stake in the Finnish company.

ThyssenKrupp also said it saw its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) jumping to about 1 billion euros ($1.36 billion) this year, from 599 million euros in its full fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.